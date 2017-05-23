Police looking for suspect after Monday robbery at Lawrence bank

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence are looking for a suspect after a Monday bank robbery.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the robbery happened just before noon Monday at Old National Bank, 8930 E. 56th St. Witnesses said a man approached the counter with a piece of paper and demanded money. He told employees he had a gun but never displayed one.

After receiving some cash, the man walked away. He was not seen getting into a vehicle and police said witnesses weren’t sure in which direction he went.

The suspect is about 5’8” to 6’0” and thin with no facial hair. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and a wig. Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.