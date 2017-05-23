× Northwest side crash sends 2 to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday night following a crash on the city’s northwest side.

Authorities were called to the scene near 71st St. and Georgetown Rd. shortly before 7 p.m.

Crews at the scene told CBS4 that blue Chevy SUV was heading southbound on Georgetown when it lost control for unknown reasons, left the roadway and hit a red Kia that was waiting to pull out onto Georgetown.

The SUV reportedly flipped and landed on its top. The male driver was unharmed.

The two occupants of the Kia suffered non-life threatening injuries. One got out on their own and the other had to be extricated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.