More clouds around today with rain arriving Wednesday and Thursday

We'll have more clouds around today, but it will be mostly dry with seasonal high temperatures.

Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week. Rain on Wednesday will get heavier during the afternoon hours. Here's a look at 3 p.m.

Showers will continue into Thursday and with those rain chances our temperatures will cool off into the 60s for highs.

Most of us will pick up 0.5" to 0.75" through Thursday.

Looking ahead to race weekend, we have an IMPROVING forecast. Carb Day on Friday will be DRY. We do have the chance for a Friday evening shower, but during the day it will be comfortable and sunny. The best chance for rain will be Saturday, but even that will be spotty. For Sunday, it won't be quite as hot and we've lowered the high temperatures into the 70s now. Also rain chances appear to be mostly in the morning and we'll be dry Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will begin in the low 70s when the green flag drops at 12:19 p.m.

Memorial Day will be much of the same with a lot of dry time and just a spot shower chance.