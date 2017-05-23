Watch CBS4 This Morning for your chance to win Neil Diamond tickets!

Military members offered free admission to King’s Island Memorial Day weekend

Photo courtesy of King's Island

MASON, Ohio – Military members have another reason to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend.

King’s Island is offering them free admission to active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government issued ID.

The deal is available beginning on Friday through Memorial Day at the 364-acre amusement and water park.

A valid military ID must be presented at Kings Island to take advantage of this offer.

Military personnel can also buy admission at a special price of $32 for up to six family members at the park.

