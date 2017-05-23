Manchester mall evacuated hours after deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert

People leave the Arndale Centre as the shopping mall is evacuated in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017 following a security alert the day after a deadly terror attack at the Manchester Arena.
Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured in Britain's deadliest terror attack in over a decade after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a concert of US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
People leave the Arndale Centre as the shopping mall is evacuated in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017 following a security alert the day after a deadly terror attack at the Manchester Arena.
Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured in Britain's deadliest terror attack in over a decade after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a concert of US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
Police have evacuated a large shopping center in Manchester, England. Police declined to comment on media reports that they have arrested a man there.
July McKenzie, who was shopping when the Arndale shopping center, said: “We were just in the shop and could hear people screaming and security guards telling everybody to get out.”
Some people left the scene in tears, while others waited outside the mall.
The Arndale center was rebuilt after an IRA bombing in 1996.
The incident comes just hours after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people and injured 59 more.