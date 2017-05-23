× Man arrested on multiple charges after string of Bloomington break-ins

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington police arrested a man after a series of break-ins early Friday morning.

The man told them he was looking for money and valuables when he broke into several garages.

Officers found 28-year-old Robert D. Collins III in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of West Winding Way around 3 a.m. Friday. Residents had called 911 to report someone had broken into their garage and damaged furniture and a dollhouse.

Dispatchers received a second call about a garage break-in at a home in the 1100 block of West Meadow Court. Someone broke windows to get inside and then ransacked the garage, according to police.

Another incident occurred in the 3100 block of North Valleyview Drive, when a resident reported that a stranger walked into his home before turning around and leaving. Police later identified the stranger as Collins.

Preliminary charges against Collins include burglary, residential entry and criminal mischief.