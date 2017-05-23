× Local law enforcement increase patrols at large venues after Manchester bombing

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Hours after yet another terrorist attack took the lives of dozens of people in England.

“Our hearts go out to the families over there,” said Commander Chris Bailey of IMPD Homeland Security Bureau.

Local law enforcement is ramping up patrols here at home; hundreds of thousands of people will pack the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend along with parade routes and concert venues.

“We have made adjustments and enhancements to our plan this year based on some of the things that we have seen around the world and country. This year is going to be no different,” said Commander Bailey.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says federal, state, and local agencies constantly monitor crime trends across the nation and world. Officials focus on how to prevent them and keep everyone safe.

“We are going to talk to our officers at the parade and other events to make sure that they know what their job is and that they are looking for suspicious behavior,” said Bailey.

Mike Bates, the senior director of safety and security at IMS tells CBS 4 News they are not making any changes to their plan at this time. He feels confident this year’s events will be safe and secure.

“The security plan we have in place is a very good plan,” said Bates.

This year IMS is allowing coolers into the track again, but a change in that protocol is discussed every year.