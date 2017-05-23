× I-70 westbound near Cambridge City closed after fatal crash following police pursuit

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. – All westbound lanes of I-70 are closed near Cambridge City after a fatal crash following a police pursuit.

The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. between Potter Shop Rd and Dublin Pike, about 13 miles west of Richmond.

According to Indiana State Police, the driver from Henry County was traveling eastbound on I-70 when he crossed over the grassy median and struck another vehicle head-on.

It is unknown at this time why there was a police pursuit and where it began.

All traffic is being diverted at State Road 1 to US 40 or State Road 38.