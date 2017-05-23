LIVE STREAM: Family files lawsuit after man dies following Taser-related incident with Greenwood police

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The family of a man who died after being tased by a Greenwood police officer last year has filed a federal lawsuit in in the case.

Charles Todero, 30, was walking home from his father’s funeral on May 29, 2016, when an officer encountered him. Todero was carrying a Bible with him.

According to the account from the Greenwood Police Department, Todero was “exhibiting strange and dangerous behavior” and “walking in and out of traffic.” Police said Lt. Brian Blackwell, who was acquainted with Todero, used the Taser to prevent Todero from walking into traffic and potentially being hit by a car.

The department released body camera footage from the encounter.

However, the lawsuit contended that Todero was not acting violently and “had done nothing to provoke or justify Defendant Blackwell’s brutal and deadly assault.” The lawsuit said Todero was sitting at the side of the road reading his Bible when he encountered Blackwell, who deployed his Taser after they talked and Todero began walking away.

The lawsuit claims police tased Todero excessively—16 times in 98 seconds. The number exceeds the safety recommendations of the manufacturer, Axon, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit said Todero’s heart stopped after he was Tased and that hospital tests revealed “tell-tale signs of Taser-related injury— severe metabolic acidosis (from the release of lactic acid with each involuntary muscle contraction caused by the 16 electric shocks), high blood potassium, and kidney damage.” Todero suffered a series of heart attacks, the lawsuit claimed, before experiencing organ failure and dying on June 11, 2016.

The Todero family is represented by attorneys Steven Art and Sam Heppell of the civil rights law firm Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law.

The city of Greenwood released the following statement about the pending lawsuit: