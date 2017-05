INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Rossi met Rossi at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday!

Kerry Inglis is a lifelong Indianapolis 500 fan. Last year, she got a dog just a few days before the 100th running of the race, but she couldn’t decide on a name for him.

After witnessing Alexander Rossi win the Indy 500, she decided to name her dog after him.

When Rossi found out about Inglis’ story he invited her to the track with the puppy Rossi so he could meet his namesake.