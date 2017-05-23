× Death investigation underway after body found in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 4:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of North 50 East after a passer-by reported seeing a body on the property of UAW 1166.

When police arrived they found a male victim who was later identified as 29-year-old Jason Heck.

His blue 2009 Pontiac G6, with a license plate number 749MJV, was not located at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who locates the victim’s vehicle to call the Kokomo Police Department.

Investigators are currently looking for people who may have been in contact with the victim in the last 24 hours.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7278, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS with your anonymous tip.