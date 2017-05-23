British government raises terror level after bombing, saying another attack ‘may be imminent’

Armed police patrol on Shudehill walking past the first floral tributes to the victims of the terrorist attack on Shudehill, May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. An explosion occurred at Manchester Arena as concert goers were leaving the venue after Ariana Grande had performed. Greater Manchester Police are treating the explosion as a terrorist attack and have confirmed 22 fatalities and 59 injured. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, England — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain’s threat level from terrorism has been raised to critical — meaning an attack may be imminent.
May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.
She said Abadi was born and raised in Britain.
The level previously stood at the second-highest rung of “severe” for several years.
May said critical status means armed soldiers may be deployed instead of police at public events such as sports matches.