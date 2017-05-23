× Brickyard 400 moves to September in 2018, becoming final race of regular season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Starting in 2018, the Brickyard 400 will move to September to become the final race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 2018 Brickyard 400 will run on Sunday, Sept. 9. The iconic race will now determine the regular season champion and set the field for the NASCAR Playoffs, which will begin the following weekend in Las Vegas.

Since 1994, the race took place in late July or early August.

“The Brickyard 400 has been one of NASCAR’s premier events for 25 years, and we’re thrilled the race is moving to one of the most important dates on the NASCAR calendar,” said J. Douglas Boles, IMS president. “Our fans will love the excitement that comes with crowning a regular season champion at The Racing Capital of the World, and the cooler temperatures of early September will make the race more enjoyable for everyone.

“The IMS team is focused this week on delivering a successful 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500, but we’re eager to continue working with our partners to make the Brickyard 400 a great experience for our fans, competitors and community.”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials say more details about the 2018 Brickyard weekend will be released soon.

The 2017 Brickyard 400 is scheduled for July 21-23 at IMS.