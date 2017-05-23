× Daily chances for rain through Indy 500 weekend

The countdown to Race Day continues. Scattered showers and t-storms are likely late Tuesday night through Wednesday. Rain will linger through Thursday and up to an inch of rain is likely. Along with the rain Wednesday and Thursday will be much cooler than normal for this time of year.

A second round of showers and t-storms will move in late Friday through Saturday. Right now it looks like Wednesday and Saturday will be the two wettest days of the week.

We’ll have a few showers around for Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon looks dry.

We’ve had more than six inches of rain this month.

Expect a daily chance for rain through the holiday weekend.

Heavy downpours are likely Wednesday.

Showers will linger through Thursday.

Rain will cool temperatures for the next two days.

After a dry day, isolated t-storms will be possible Friday evening.

Rail may affect the parade on Saturday.

Heavy rain is likely this week and flash flooding will return this weekend.

After some morning showers, there will be a “window of opportunity” for green flag racing Sunday afternoon.