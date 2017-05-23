Watch CBS4 This Morning for your chance to win Neil Diamond tickets!

2-year-old girl dies after being struck by pickup truck in Westport

Photo from Indiana State Police

WESTPORT, Ind. – A 2-year-old girl died after a car hit her on State Road 3 in Westport Monday night.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m., where they discovered a pickup truck had hit and killed Lena J. Snowden, 2.

State police said Daniel C. Vanderbur, 45, Greensburg, was going northbound on State Road 3 approaching Main Street in a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck when the little girl ran into the road from Pine Lane Apartments.

Vanderbur couldn’t avoid hitting the 2-year-old with his truck. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Vanderbur was not hurt.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected in connection with the crash. However, toxicology results are pending, which is standard procedure.

State Road 3 was closed for approximately two hours for the investigation and cleanup.

