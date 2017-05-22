World-renowned opera singer, Indiana native Angela Brown to sing ‘God Bless America’ at Indy 500

LIVE STREAM: Indiana Democrats protest ahead of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Indy speech
Posted 4:54 pm, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 05:04PM, May 22, 2017

Angela Brown arrives at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– “God Bless America” at this year’s Indianapolis 500 will be performed by an Indiana native.

The world-renowned opera singer Angela Brown will perform the song before the 101st running of the iconic race on May 28.

“Excited doesn’t begin to describe how I feel about singing ‘God Bless America’ at the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500,” Brown said. “Ever since I was a young girl, growing up in Indianapolis, I have dreamed of being a part of this time-honored tradition. I am proud to be able to salute the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country. This is truly a dream come true!”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials said Brown was a perfect fit, calling her the ideal soprano.

“With a charming personality larger than life, she unites opera, pops and gospel in one sensational voice. A featured artist on the two-time Grammy Award-winning recording “Ask Your Mama,” Brown’s international reputation continues to grow,” the track said in a media release.

Brown has worn other hats in the industry besides singing opera, from star hostess on stage to producer and creator of “Opera…from a Sistah’s Point of View,” an inspired show that has gained notoriety for bringing opera to the masses.

“Angela is a tremendous talent and will sing a fantastic rendition of ‘God Bless America’ for our fans,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “As a Hoosier, she knows just how much the Indy 500 means to all of us, and this performance will be extra special for her.”

