Video shows Oregon girl struggling to stand after partial tick paralysis

LA GRANDE, Ore. — A couple in Oregon recorded the terrifying moments after their daughter experienced partial paralysis from a tick bite.

Amanda Lewis described the incident in a Facebook post, saying her 3-year-old daughter Evelyn became fussy after a bath on May 13 and didn’t want to stand up. The following morning, Evelyn was still having problems standing, and she could barely walk or use her arms.

Lewis and her husband filmed Evelyn and asked family and friends if they had any idea what was going on.

The symptoms worsened and Lewis and her husband rushed Evelyn to the emergency room. While at the hospital, a doctor found a tick in Evelyn’s hair.

In a Facebook post about the incident, Lewis wrote, “The doctor talked to us for a minute and said over the past 15 years he had seen about 7 or 8 children her age with identical symptoms and more than likely she had a tick. They looked her over, combed through her hair really well and sure enough found a tick hiding in her hair.”

Lewis posted an update to Evelyn’s condition and said she is doing much better now. “She is now pretty much completely back to her feisty little self. She complains a lot about her head itching but otherwise, she’s just fine,” Lewis wrote.

According to the American Lyme Disease Foundation tick paralysis is a disease caused by a tick bite that attacks a person’s muscles.