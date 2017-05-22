Thieves steal trailer used to transport veteran’s motorized wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Thieves targeted a disabled veteran and ended up stealing something the 69-year-old uses every day.

“I don’t know what you’re feeling but you weren’t thinking. The repercussions of taking somebody else’s items,” said Dave Spaulding, a disabled veteran.

Over the weekend, Dave Spaulding was trying to sell a couple appliances. He placed a dishwasher and a refrigerator on his flatbed trailer and chained it to a post at the end of his street. Spaulding told CBS4, in less than an hour it was all gone.

“Basically, I feel sorry for them. I don’t think the ends justified the means on their side,” said Spaulding.

The metal trailer is worth about $800, but to Spaulding it’s more than money. The flatbed trailer hooks up to the back of Spaulding’s pickup truck, which allows the Vietnam veteran to transport his motorized wheelchair.

“To me the trailer is my livelihood and my legs,” said Spaulding.

Spaulding travels all over the state of Indiana. He plans hunting and fishing excursions to connect and help other wounded warriors.

This veteran wants these thieves to know they got away with more than just some scrap metal. They stole something that mattered to a Marine on a mission.

“To that person, I hope you slept well Saturday night, because this boy didn’t. Nope,” said Spaulding.

CBS4 has reported on several other recent trailer thefts, mostly in the Johnson County area. No word if authorities believe this one is connected.