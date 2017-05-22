Watch CBS4 This Morning for your chance to win Neil Diamond tickets!

Stray bullet travels through window, kills 7-year-old Louisville boy eating snack

Posted 2:47 pm, May 22, 2017, by

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a 7-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Lt. Emily McKinley says it appears a fight broke out Sunday night among a group of people in a yard near the boy’s home and someone pulled a gun and began firing.

The coroner’s office said in a statement Monday that Dequante William Lamarr Hobbs Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the head.

McKinley urged anyone involved in the fight, including the shooter, to come forward. Police say they have no suspects.

McKinley says the boy’s mother and grandmother were at the home and called 911. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s