Silver Alert canceled for 74-year-old Vincennes man

Posted 12:23 pm, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:31PM, May 22, 2017

Danny Cox

Update: Police canceled the Silver Alert for Danny Cox at 12:12 p.m. No further details were immediately provided.

Original story:

VINCENNES, Ind.– Police in Vincennes are searching for a missing man.

Danny Cox, 74, was last seen Monday at 8 a.m. in Vincennes and is believed to be in danger. He’s described as 5’4″, 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt, a dark blue zippered hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a red hat. Cox may be disoriented and/or require medical attention.

Vincennes, Indiana is located approximately 126 miles south of Indianapolis, Indiana. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vincennes City Police Department 812-882-1630 or 911.

