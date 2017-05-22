Watch CBS4 This Morning for your chance to win Neil Diamond tickets!

Showers for Race Week

The countdown to Race Day is on. We'll have one more dry day before a daily chance for rain kicks in.

Scattered showers and t-storms are likely late Tuesday night through Wednesday. Rain will end early Thursday and skies will clear.

A second round of rain will move in late Friday through Saturday. Right now it looks like Wednesday and Saturday will be the two wettest days of the week.

We'll have a few showers around for Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon looks dry.

We've already had six inches of rain this month.

