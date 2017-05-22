Showers for Race Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The countdown to Race Day is on. We'll have one more dry day before a daily chance for rain kicks in.

Scattered showers and t-storms are likely late Tuesday night through Wednesday. Rain will end early Thursday and skies will clear.

A second round of rain will move in late Friday through Saturday. Right now it looks like Wednesday and Saturday will be the two wettest days of the week.

We'll have a few showers around for Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon looks dry.

We've already had six inches of rain this month.

We'll have a daily chance for rain this week.

We'll have a chance for rain Wednesday.

Rain will cool us down Wednesday and Thursday.

We'll have a chance for a few t-storms late Friday.

Rain is likely Saturday.

Rain will end early Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely this week.