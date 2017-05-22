× Robbery of IndyCar drivers highlights city’s teen violence problem

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two well-known race car drivers are safe after being robbed at gunpoint by two teens late Sunday night on the city’s west side.

Dario Franchitti and Scott Dixon, along with Scott’s wife, Emma Davies Dixon, were sitting in the drive thru lane of a Taco Bell when the incident happened. Now it’s prompting questions about youth violence in Indianapolis.

While neither Dixon nor Franchitti said anything Monday about the hold up, Dixon’s Chip Ganassi teammate Tony Kanaan had plenty to say.

“After such a wonderful day at the track, to get robbed at gunpoint, it’s kind of scary,” said Kanaan.

Cops later caught the suspects using surveillance video. Officers say they were just 14 and 15 years old.

One teen reportedly tried to run and was bitten by a police dog. The other one, police say, fessed up to the crime and led authorities to evidence of the crime.

“First of all [it’s] disturbing, because these are young kids,” said Pastor Malachi Walker, whose youth ministry, Young Men Incorporated, aims keep teens off the streets. He says more needs to be done to keep teens on the right track.

“We have to be more aware that we got to get our young people involved in youth programs and activities and get them off the streets,” said Walker.