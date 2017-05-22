× DPW commits more than $27 million to city stormwater projects

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A major transformation is happening to some Indianapolis neighborhoods this year. Most of the work, you won’t even see though. A multi-million dollar project is in the works to fix some major issues with flooding.

The work is already underway to fix drainage issues in neighborhoods like 40th Street and Butler Avenue. It’s an area that’s seen a lot of improvement and development, while streets and drains have remained old.

DPW is committing $27,345,000 to dozens of other projects involving storm water drainage as well. Most of the projects are on the city’s north side. They include culvert repairs and replacement, levee and dam work, resurfacing streets and storm water work, and roadside drainage improvements.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said the focus of the work will be to create permanent solutions for aging underground infrastructure.

“The very project that will take place here will not be a simple patchwork of existing problems, rather it will be yet another transformation of this neighborhood,” he said.

Click here for a map of all the projects.