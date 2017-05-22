× Corvette bought by Vietnam vet in 1960s sells for $675,000 at Indianapolis auction

INDIANAPOLIS — A classic Corvette bought 50 years ago by an injured Vietnam veteran who returned from the war with a pair of Purple Hearts has been sold for $675,000.

The Indianapolis Star reports the original owner’s son, Matt Litavsky, sold the marina blue 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe at an Indianapolis auction Saturday.

Litavsky says his father, Keith Litavsky, bought the car after coming home from the war and seldom drove it before his 1993 death from cancer caused by exposure to Agent Orange. The car has just 8,553 miles on it. Matt Litavsky says he’s driven it just 15 miles over the past 15 years.

New owner Gary Runyon says he has no plans to sell the car and Litavsky can visit it any time he likes.