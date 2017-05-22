Citizens Energy Group to assess property damage from water main breaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - A pair of large water main breaks over the last couple days have kept crews busy limiting the amount of water wasted and damage.

The first happened late Friday night along Lafayette Road, just north of Kessler Blvd.

Early Monday morning a second main broke, this time at the intersection of S. Madison Avenue and Epler Avenue. Water was restored there around 1 p.m. Monday.

"They’re great examples of the aging infrastructure we have here in Indianapolis," said Dan Considine, a spokesperson with Citizens Energy Group. "The main on S. Madison is 56 years old.

The Lafayette Road pipe was 68 years old, while the South Madison pipe had been there for 56 years.

"Actually, those aren’t that old on our system," added Considine. "We have some here on our system that are over 100 years old."

People who live and work around the Lafayette Road main break said they hoped Citizens Energy Group would take care of damages caused by the water main break. One homeowner had water pour into his basement after water flooded his yard from the break.

Nearby at Pronto Auto Sales, nearly 20 vehicles were damaged from the access water, according to the owner.

"Once you have electrical issues, it’s tough to get them to start, so a lot of those vehicles will be totaled," said Giovanni Ramirez.

Considine said people should call Citizens Energy Group at 317-924-3311 to report claims.

“We’ll come out and investigate the claim and do all we can to make it right," he said.

Citizens Energy Group purchased the city's water and wastewater utilities in 2011. Since then, it has invested approximately $250 million to infrastructure improvements with another $150 million scheduled between 2017 and 2018.

"Because of the old infrastructure, on an annual basis, we have about 500 main breaks a year," said Considine. "Those breaks disrupt service to tens of thousands of customers, they waste billions of gallons of drinking water and result in costly repairs.”