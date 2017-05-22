CBS4 driver analyst Conor Daly joins us in studio after qualifying

Posted 12:08 am, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:10AM, May 22, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The fast nine shootout during qualifications was a nail biting performance. Scott Dixon took the pole and we now have our starting line up solidified for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. CBS4's driver analyst Conor Daly joined Tricia Whitaker in the CBS4 studio to break down qualifying and what to expect heading into the big race next weekend.

