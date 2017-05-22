Bourdais on road to recovery following serious crash during Indy 500 qualifying

LIVE STREAM: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to give speech over school choice in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sebastien Bourdais provided an update on health Monday after a crash hospitalized the racer Saturday.

“I’m not going to go for a run tomorrow, but I’m up!” said Bourdais on Twitter. “Thank you all for your support!”

Bourdais suffered multiple fractures to his pelvis and right hip when his he crashed into a wall during his qualifying run for the Indianapolis 500.

The injuries knocked Bourdais out of the running for the race. James Davison will replace him in the No. 18 car for Dale Coyne Racing.

Bourdais won the season-opening IndyCar race this year at St. Petersburg and held the top spot in the driver standings through the first three races.

