A beautiful day today, followed by shower chances mid-week and for race weekend

Today will be a BEAUTIFUL day with high temperatures in the low 70s and abundant sunshine.

At the track today, gates open at noon. It will be sunny and DRY! Track side, we'll reach 75 degrees.

Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday but we'll stay dry until the PM drive hours when a few showers will move in from the west. The chance for rain does go up on Wednesday and Thursday

Showers will be spotty mid-week, but it will also be cooler with highs in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday is Carb Day and we'll be DRY and in the 70s Friday afternoon. A couple showers are possible Friday evening. Legends Day on Saturday will be near 80 degrees with spotty T-showers. The green flag drops for the 101st running of the Indy 500 at 12:19 p.m. this Sunday. Temperatures will start off in the mid-70s and climb to a high of 81 at the track this Sunday.

We will have a few spotty T-showers to contend with this Sunday at IMS with warm temperatures.

After a brief cool down Wednesday and Thursday we're back to the 80s this weekend.