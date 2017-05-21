Successful surgery for Bourdais after qualifying crash

Posted 11:35 am, May 21, 2017

Sebastien Bourdais' car flips after hitting the wall during Indy 500 qualifying (IMS, May 20, 2017)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sebastien Bourdais had successful surgery on multiple injuries sustained from a wreck during Indianapolis 500 qualifying, IndyCar announced Sunday morning.

“Surgery went well,” IndyCar Medical Director Dr. Geoffery Billows said in a statement. “I’ve met with Sebastien this morning, and he was doing better than I expected.”

Bourdais crashed into the wall in turn two on his third qualifying lap Saturday afternoon, fracturing his pelvis multiple times as well as his right hip. The Dale Coyne driver was taken to IU Methodist Hospital for the surgery.

Bourdais won the season-opening IndyCar race this year at St. Petersburg and held the top spot in the driver standings through the first three races.

