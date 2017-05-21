Nice start to week but rain returns before week is over

We should have nice weather to start the work week. Sunny skies for most of Monday and temperatures climbing to near normal. (Normal high temperature is 74° in Indianapolis.)

Clouds will begin to increase Monday evening. Showers and thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday through Thursday. Right now, Wednesday looks like the best chance of seeing widespread rain around central Indiana.

Temperatures will drop below normal with highs in the lower 60°s Wednesday and Thursday.

We rain chances going up, timing out when to mow becomes more difficult starting Tuesday PM. There does look like there could be another window of mowing opportunity Thursday morning before showers become possible Thursday afternoon/evening.

We still have several days – and many computer model runs – to pin down the forecast for the Indianapolis 500. Data suggests showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday through Sunday morning with things drying out for Sunday afternoon. Keep your fingers crossed!