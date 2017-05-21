× National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado hit Clinton County town

FOREST, Ind. – The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a EF1 tornado touched down in Forest, Indiana Saturday night.

NWS came to the conclusion after reviewing damage pictures and videos in the Clinton County town. They also spoke with people who witnessed the storm, including local officials.

The tornado’s peak winds were estimated to be 90-95 mph. Its path length was about .1 miles. Its path width was about 30 yards. It reportedly started at 8:45 p.m. and lasted around a minute.

The Forest Volunteer Fire Department was among the buildings that were hit hardest. Its concrete block walls were knocked down and its roof was damaged.

A pole barn northeast of the fire station was also damaged, according to NWS.

No serious injuries were reported during the storms.