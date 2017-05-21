× James Davison to fill in for Sebastien Bourdais in Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – James Davison will replace Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 18 car for Dale Coyne Racing in the 2017 Indianapolis 500.

“We’re in definitely a compromised situation with the equipment and time that we have,” said Davison Sunday afternoon from the Dale Coyne garages. “I will be doing the best I can for the team, collectively of course, to secure a strong result, get to the end. Certainly a good result would be great to pay tribute to Sebastien.”

Bourdais is recovering from surgery after crashing during his Indy 500 qualifying run.

“My thoughts are with Sebastien and (his wife) Claire,” added Davison. “I’ve gotten to know Sebastien when we trained together, and he was also my teammate when I was a rookie here three years ago. He was very good to me, very patient, and taught me the ropes.”

This year’s race will be Davison’s third career Indianapolis 500. He finished 16th in 2014 with KV Racing and 27th in 2015 with Dale Coyne Racing.

“The previous two times I’ve done it, I’ve done a short program,” explained Davison. “Probably done less practice laps than anyone, so it’s not new to me.

“I’m not in unfamiliar territory. I love this place. It’s what i grew up watching. Just really looking forward to getting started.”