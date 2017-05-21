AMBER ALERT issued for 1-year-old Solomon Rhoades believed to be in extreme danger

Hot dogs recalled after metal fragments are found in packaging

Posted 10:52 am, May 21, 2017

Photos courtesy of United States Department of Agriculture

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Cincinnati-based company is recalling over 210,000 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that were shipped nationwide.

John Morrell and Co. says the hot dogs, which were produced on Jan. 26, may be contaminated with metal materials.

The following products are included in the recall:

  • 14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.
  • 16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

Affected products have establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package.

The company discovered the problem after three customer reportedly found metal objects in the packaging. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of the products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness is urged to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Click here for more information regarding this recall.

