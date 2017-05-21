× Health officials: Indiana headed into peak tick season

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana health officials are urging caution as peak tick season approaches, a time during late spring and early summer when the disease-spreading creatures tend to be most active.

The Indiana State Department of Health says anyone spending time outdoors — particularly in wooded and grassy areas — should use insect repellant containing DEET or picaridin.

Long-sleeve shirts and long pants should be worn. Shirts should be tucked in and pant legs should be tucked into socks as an added precaution.

Ticks can spread Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Health officials say there were more than 200 cases of tick-borne illnesses reported in 2016.

Online: http://www.StateHealth.in.gov