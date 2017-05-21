× Driver plows into backyard fence on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police responded to a call about a single car crash near Lawrence, Indiana.

Around 2 a.m., authorities arrived on-scene.

I.M.P.D. says a woman was driving a Chevy Cruze westbound on 38th street and crossed over opposite lanes. The vehicle then went airborne over a sidewalk and landed on a backyard fence.

The vehicle also clipped a guide wire on a utility pole.

The woman was the only occupant of the car and, surprisingly, she was not injured.

Police believe she was under the influence and she was taken to Eskanazi for testing.

There were no witnesses to the crash, however neighbors heard the loud crash and called it in.