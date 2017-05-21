‘Deadliest Catch’ star pleads not guilty in Uber incident

AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old Solomon Rhoades believed to be in extreme danger

Posted 7:32 am, May 21, 2017

SEATTLE – Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges that he spit on an Uber driver last week in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/cHc5eS ) that the 51-year-old “Deadliest Catch” star entered the pleas in Seattle Municipal Court on Saturday to charges of assault and property destruction. He’s been accused of spitting on the driver and denting the car after learning he couldn’t pay cash for his family’s ride home.

Hansen had been celebrating Norway’s Constitution Day in Seattle’s historically Scandinavian neighborhood, Ballard, before the incident.

As he left the court hearing, Hansen said he feels terrible and embarrassed about what happened.

Magistrate Park Eng ordered him to abstain from alcohol and drugs.
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

