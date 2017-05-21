Authorities in Hamilton County at scene of serious crash, two people rescued

Posted 9:18 pm, May 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:19PM, May 21, 2017

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Hamilton County are at the scene of a serious accident Sunday night.

At around 7:13 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the intersection of 146th and Gray in Clay Township on a report of a serious crash involving two vehicles.

One vehicle was inverted at the scene. According to police, two people were trapped and had to be rescued.

One person was reportedly airlifted to the hospital.

We will update as we receive more information.

