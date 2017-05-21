× Arrieta cruises as Bryant homers twice; Cubs rout Brewers 13-6

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant hit two home runs and Jake Arrieta tossed six strong innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 13-6 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist also homered, and Willson Contreras went 3 for 3 with three RBIs as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games.

Bryant went 3 for 3 and was twice hit by a pitch to reach safely in all five plate appearances. It was his second multihomer game of the season and the ninth of his career.

Arrieta (5-3) allowed one unearned run and five hits in six innings to snap a two-start losing streak.

Travis Shaw had a two-run homer in the ninth for Milwaukee. Eric Thames went 0 for 3 and drove in a run with a groundout before leaving in the bottom of the fifth with leg cramping.