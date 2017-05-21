× AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old Solomon Rhoades believed to be in extreme danger

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A child is believed to be in extreme danger after being abducted.

1-year-old Solomon Rhoades has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 2 feet 6 inches tall and is 31 pounds. He was last seen without wearing any clothing.

He was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Hope, Indiana.

The Columbus Police Department believes the child was abducted by Andrea Rhoades, a 43-year-old white female, five feet 11 inches tall, and 201 pounds.

Rhoades also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2003 Chevy Blazer, with Indiana plate number XVK853.

If you have any information on Solomon Rhoades, contact the Columbus Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or call 911.