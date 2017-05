One thunderstorm that developed near Darlington, Indiana (Montgomery County) produced several reports of funnel clouds and tornadoes Saturday evening.

It is easy to track the path of the storm by looking at the rotation detected by doppler radar.

The white line helps show the path the area of rotation took through Montgomery, Boone, Clinton and Howard counties.

Funnel clouds and tornadoes were reported from near Thorntown to Michigantown to Forest.