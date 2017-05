× Sebastien Bourdais crashes hard into turn 2 during qualification Saturday, alert after crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais hit the wall on turn 2 while qualifying Saturday at IMS.

He was transported to the infield hospital in an ambulance.

Race officials say he is alert and never lost consciousness.

Take a quick look at a replay of the crash below:

WATCH: Replay of Bourdais' turn 2 crash. He got loose- tried to correct – and slammed nearly head on into the wall. He was averaging 231 mph pic.twitter.com/eUKwe3SPb7 — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) May 20, 2017

We will update on his condition once we receive it.