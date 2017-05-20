× Police: Man admits to downloading child pornography onto his computer

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A 28-year-old man has been arrested by the Carmel Police Department for the possession of child pornography.

David L. Glotfelty now faces a level 5 felony, after authorities found that he had downloaded child pornography from the Internet.

Upon investigation of his computer, and after receiving a search warrant, officials found evidence in folders saved to Glotfelty’s desktop.

Glotfelty admitted to the police that he had, in fact, intentionally searched for and knowingly downloaded child pornography.

Glotfelty was taken into custody and transported to the Hancock County Jail.