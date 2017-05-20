Fire station in Clinton County heavily damaged after severe storms, possible tornado

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind.– The fire station in Forest, Indiana sustained heavy damage Saturday night after severe storms prompted a tornado warning in Clinton County Saturday night.

At 8:34 p.m., Clinton County Dispatch said a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Frankfort, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Around 9:30 p.m., county officials confirmed a fire station in Forest, located in the northeastern part of the county, was heavily damaged during the storms. Numerous public safety responders were dispatched to the area to assess damage.

There were several reports of high water throughout the county.

Viewers sent several photos of funnel clouds from the county. The following video was taken on S.R. 28, east of Frankfort.