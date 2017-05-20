× Deadly shooting outside west side auto parts store

INDIANAPOLIS—Metro Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting on the city’s west side Saturday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m. Police and emergency crews were called to the Auto Zone near West Washington and Belmont Ave.

Police say the victim is a 21 year old male who had been shopping at the auto parts store and was shot by another male in the parking lot.

The victim died at the scene.

Witnesses said the suspect fled in a red Jeep or SUV.

Investigators are not sure of the motive for the shooting but continue to interview witnesses and are looking at surveillance video.