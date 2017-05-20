× Car flips, and kills one of nine occupants on 1-65

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, a single car crash killed one of the nine occupants.

At 2:10 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 168 mile marker, a car ran off the right side of the roadway and flipped, killing one occupant.

Authorities believe that the 2003 Chevy Tahoe drifted left off the side of the roadway, over corrected and rolled down into a ditch.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle. One adult male was found in the grassy median and one was located partly under the car.

The other seven were still inside the car.

The adult male that was ejected into the median was pronounced dead by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

One of the female occupants had to be extracted from the car and transported to the hospital. The person who was stuck under the vehicle was also transported to the hospital.

The rest of the occupants, including two toddlers and four teenagers, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

There were no child restraints found inside the vehicles.

The names will be released once families have been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.