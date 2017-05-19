Two dead, one injured after SUV struck by train in Logansport

Posted 7:02 pm, May 19, 2017, by

courtesy Kyle Keener with Pharos Tribune

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – According to the Pharos Tribune in Logansport, a crash between a train and an SUV has claimed the lives of two people and left one injured.

Authorities responded first to a train at 800 E., north of Logansport Rd. The train reportedly hit an SUV ojn 850 E between 50 N and Logansport Rd.

The SUV was dragged along the tracks until the train stopped.

Police told the newspaper that three people were in the SUV, two died at the scene.

A third was airlifted to a local hospital, their condition is unclear at this time.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

