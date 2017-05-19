× Suspect arrested in fatal 2016 road rage shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police made an arrest in a deadly road rage shooting that occurred in November 2016.

Christopher Zinn, 45, was arrested in connection with the death of Reginald Hendricks, 25, police announced Friday.

Hendricks was driving a green van westbound on East Michigan Street approaching Pine Street when a single shot was fired just before 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.

He was rushed into surgery at Eskenazi Hospital, where he remained until he died from his injuries.

The suspect’s red Nissan Altima was captured on security camera after the incident. Police released a sketch of the suspect in December.

“He and his girlfriend they were just trying to make it for the future. That’s what they were doing, out looking for a new place to live,” said the victim’s aunt Nikki Kelley. “I guess he turned out in front of somebody. They were having words back and forth and then he went on the other side. That’s when, they didn’t realize it, they were just driving and the shot came through the passenger’s side.”

Hendricks’ girlfriend grabbed the steering wheel and guided the van they were in to the curb at westbound Michigan Street approaching Pine Street that Monday morning.

The errant driving maneuver may have been an inconvenience but certainly not worth the price of his life, said Kelley.