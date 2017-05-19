× Special prosecutor being brought in to handle Tipton teacher child seduction case

TIPTON, Ind. – According to new court documents released Friday, a special prosecutor is being requested to investigate former Tipton teacher Beau Engle, who is accused of having sex with a student.

Engle admitted the relationship to authorities when they questioned him, according to a document.

That document details more than 40 sexual encounters with a teen student.

When the allegations came up, Tipton Community School leaders claimed they heard rumors in 2015 about a relationship between the student and Engle, but found no misconduct after an investigation at that time.

However, Engle was ordered to stop all contact with the student unless it was deemed absolutely necessary.

A special prosecutor is also needed to investigate the case because the wife of the county’s prosecutor is a longtime school district employee.

The prosecutor will determine if the Tipton School Corporation reported the case as required by state law.

Engle is facing 12 child sex crime charges and is scheduled to appear in court at the beginning of June.