Report: Driver of second vehicle admits to chasing Ben Davis students before fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The driver of a second vehicle involved in a crash that killed two Ben Davis students admitted to chasing them, according to a report obtained by CBS4.

Police located the driver of the black Ford several days after the incident. He said he was chasing the Nissan Pathfinder, but he did not make any contact with the vehicle.

The crash occurred on April 18 on I-70 near downtown. Police say the Pathfinder was traveling at a high rate of speed in the far left lane when it made a maneuver across all three lanes in an attempt to exit on Harding Street.

The Pathfinder slid into the grass and rolled four or five times before coming to a rest on its side. All five occupants were ejected from the SUV. Ben Davis students Brandon Gross, 18, and Taylor Parsons, 17, were killed.

Ben Davis student Olivia Evans, 18, was hospitalized in serious condition.

Former Ben Davis students Kristopher Church, 17, and Michael Blackmore, 19, were critically injured.

One of the survivors said there was a verbal altercation in the park prior to the chase and crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and there have been no charges at this time.