× Rain for Indy 500 qualifications this weekend

After seven consecutive days without measurable rain, our dry spell ended as strong storms brought heavy rain on Friday. More rain is on the way and it may affect Indy 500 qualifications this weekend.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday with the heaviest rain Saturday night through Sunday morning. Rain will end Sunday afternoon.

Expect a dry Monday with more rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Much cooler air will move in next week with highs in the 50s by Wednesday.

We have already exceeded our average monthly rainfall for May.

Our Spring rainfall surplus is more than five inches.

Rain is likely for the Geist Half Marathon.

We’ll have rain this weekend but there will be many dry hours. The heaviest rain will fall Saturday night.

Rain is likely Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon at the Speedway.

Expect a mild Saturday.

Rain is likely Sunday morning at the Speedway.

Sunday will be cooler.